The Lakers have been in contact with the Los Angeles mayor’s office to discuss possibly opening their practice facility for players. Currently, the shelter-at-home order for L.A. residents expires on May 15, according to reports.

On Monday, the NBA announced it will allow players to return to team facilities for voluntary workouts starting May 8. Apparently, the Lakers organized a conference call on Monday with their players to detail the safety measures. Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka and coach Frank Vogel conducted the call.

There will undoubtedly be new protocols players will have to follow once the team gets the green light. The Lakers workouts are held at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo.

When the workouts begin, they will be voluntary.

Some of the Lakers’ precautionary measures include players having their temperatures taken while they are in their cars. Also, answering questions to a designated medical professional before being granted access to the building.

Currently, the Lakers’ plan currently does not call for further testing for the coronavirus for players.

The NBA went on hiatus on March 11 and two Lakers players tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after.

On April 17, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said health care workers on the front lines have to be “taken care of before we begin talking about NBA players or sports”.

The assumption was this meant implementing large-scale testing.

The New Normal

Anyone the Lakers players will encounter at the practice facility will be required to wear a mask and gloves. Also, the designated rebounder for each player will wear gloves and sterilized sneakers, according to sources.

Players will be provided personal protective equipment. Should a player leave his mask at home, one will be provided upon arrival to the parking lot.

Hand-washing stations will be put in place. The weight room will be rearranged to allow for more space between equipment. Foodservice in the players’ lounge will be revamped to provide meals in individual containers, rather than a buffet.

There will also be the implementation of a strict schedule for players to follow. Slotted workout times will be issued to prevent overcrowding.

Players will be scheduled in groups of up to four. Each will get their own half-court for 90-minute workout periods. The workouts will be aimed at individualized skill work and conditioning, with no contact involved.

The Lakers solicited player feedback to fill out the schedule, sources said, and determine how many days per week the players would like access to the court.

Lisa Estrada, the Lakers’ vice president of facility operations, will assume the role of facility hygiene officer. From now on, this is a required position and the league is asking all 30 of its teams to assign to a senior executive.

The executive will be tasked with managing cleaning crews to scrub the workout areas before and after workouts.