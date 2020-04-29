Netflix cancelled Idris Elba’s Turn Up Charlie after one season.

The series stars Elba who portrays a struggling DJ that becomes a nanny for the daughter of his successful childhood friend.

“Turn Up Charlie will not return for a second season,” said a Netflix spokesperson. “We’re especially grateful to star and executive producer Idris Elba, who turned his passion for DJing into a witty, heart-warming comedy series. We’re also thankful to executive producers Gary Reich and Tristram Shapeero and co-executive producers Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito, along with the dedicated cast and crew, for bringing this story to life on Netflix. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Idris on future projects.”

Idris Elba co-created the eight-part series with his Green Door Pictures and Reich’s Brown Eyed Boy Productions.

Advertisement