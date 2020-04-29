Believe it or not, Beyoncé is always watching the Internet. How else you think she knows about “Demon Time.” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” has been one of the hotter records during the Quarantine days and its about to get a bigger push now that Bey went all “gang gang gang” on it.

Hips TikTok when I dance

On that demon time, she might start off OnlyFans

Big B and that B start for bandz

https://t.co/ugaFeYTxed I’m fucking crying rn HOUSTON WE ON 🔥🔥🔥🐝🐝🐝🐎🐎🐎 SAVAGE REMIX FT THE MF QUEEN @Beyonce OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/QOQa6CiKmd — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) April 29, 2020

Long story short, Queen Bey floated and she gave a shoutout to Ms. Tina will doing so, all while Megan continued to hold her own.



