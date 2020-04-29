The Last Dance is dominating TV every Sunday and the days after. Episode 3 of the series chronicling the 1990s Chicago Bulls was heavy on Dennis Rodman, which would dig into his romances. Fans knew about Carmen Electra and Madonna, but to many Toni Braxton was a surprise.
Many online would point to a picture of the two at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards and even draw comparisons between Braxton’s pick of men, citing Rodman and Birdman.
Braxton would hit Twitter and clear up the rumors, letting fans know her and “The Worm” did not have a thing.
But she does plan on marrying Birdman if the Rona lets up one of these days. See what she had to say about that below.