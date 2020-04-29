The Last Dance is dominating TV every Sunday and the days after. Episode 3 of the series chronicling the 1990s Chicago Bulls was heavy on Dennis Rodman, which would dig into his romances. Fans knew about Carmen Electra and Madonna, but to many Toni Braxton was a surprise.



Many online would point to a picture of the two at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards and even draw comparisons between Braxton’s pick of men, citing Rodman and Birdman.

Toni Braxton dated Rodman and Birdman at two separate points of her life. We need a 30 for 30 on her 😂 pic.twitter.com/UUrzHbD8ZO — Dwa 🇬🇭 (@dwavocalz) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman dated Madonna, Carmen Electra, Vivica A. Fox & Toni Braxton n I’m starting to question if MJ is even the GOAT anymore — speedy morman (@SpeedyMorman) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman bagged Toni Braxton during her prime. Forever legend status. pic.twitter.com/oWJ1uWB6M3 — James Fauntleroy Stan Account (@yoyotrav) April 27, 2020

Braxton would hit Twitter and clear up the rumors, letting fans know her and “The Worm” did not have a thing.

IEven though @dennisrodman was kinda hot in the 90s, I never dated Dennis Rodman. We were at the VMAs. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/JFezY5rwjx — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 27, 2020

But she does plan on marrying Birdman if the Rona lets up one of these days. See what she had to say about that below.