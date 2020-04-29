The Last Dance is dominating TV every Sunday and the days after. Episode 3 of the series chronicling the 1990s Chicago Bulls was heavy on Dennis Rodman, which would dig into his romances. Fans knew about Carmen Electra and Madonna, but to many Toni Braxton was a surprise.

Many online would point to a picture of the two at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards and even draw comparisons between Braxton’s pick of men, citing Rodman and Birdman. 

Braxton would hit Twitter and clear up the rumors, letting fans know her and “The Worm” did not have a thing. 

But she does plan on marrying Birdman if the Rona lets up one of these days. See what she had to say about that below.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94 _____________________________________ It looks like another Braxton sister will be walking down the aisle very soon. Recently #ToniBraxton called into the Rick & Sasha Radio show to promote her latest single. _____________________________________ During their discussion, Toni was asked about her wedding to #Birdman and Toni revealed that they have been going back and forth with it comes to their wedding date. They had a date set, however, things started getting too big, so they are currently in the process of figuring things out. _____________________________________ Nonetheless, Toni said that they will be tying the knot this year for sure. Toni continued to talk about how private they are when it comes to their relationship—read more at TheShadeRoom.com (📸: @gettyimages)—(📹: @rickandsasha)

