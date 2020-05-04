Former Hip-Hop promoter, James “Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond, was accused of ordering the hit that killed G-Unit affiliate, Lodi Mack, in 2009.

Rosemond was convicted during his second trial and sentenced to life in prison. The judge allegedly made a mistake and ordered a third trial, where he was still sentenced to life in prison.

Rosemond was given two separate life sentences for drug and gun convictions. His lawyer argued that the witnesses on the case were just trying to reduce their own sentences.

However, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals believes he was properly convicted for hiring someone to murder Mack.

Last May, TMZ published a story proving that 50 didn’t snitch on Jimmy Henchman. In fact, the report that was floating around on the Internet was fake as per the tabloid.