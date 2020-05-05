Last week, a California man was taken into custody three times within a 12 hour period and was released each time over concerns of the spread of Coronavirus.

24 year old Dijon Landrum was first arrested trying to break into a car and attempted to flee from police in a stolen vehicle. After being apprehended and charged with driving a stolen vehicle and possession of narcotics, Landrum was released within an hour. Soon after, he was arrested again for stealing after a call was placed about a man taking items from residents’ front yards and putting them in the box he was carrying.

Landrum was arrested a third time after stealing another car in Pasedena, but not before leading police on a high speed chase, where he was apprehended again. He was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and for evading officers.