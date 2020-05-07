Remember Kevin Hart’s 2017 sex tape scandal? Well, a federal judge dismissed a $60 million lawsuit against the comedian claiming the suit was “brought in the wrong venue.”

Montia Sabbag refiled the case after a judge dismissed the previous one which involved Hart’s former friend, Jonathan Todd Jackson, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and the website Fameoulous, last year.

“MS. SABBAG had no knowledge that the intimate activity depicted in the VIDEO was being recorded,” Sabbag’s legal team argued in the original complaint, as cited in Tuesday’s report. “To the contrary, MS. SABBAG believed that such activity was completely private, and she had a reasonable expectation of her privacy in HART’S private bedroom suite at the COSMOPOLITAN, and she reasonably believed that her privacy was safe and protected at all relevant times.” Sabbag had also alleged that Hart and Jackson “conspired in leaking the tape” as a publicity stunt for Hart.

Hart argued that he wasn’t properly served and the documents were tossed “out of a car window” to his home, which can be seen on security footage. A California judge has now ordered the dismissal of the suit without prejudice on May 1st, according to Complex.

Kevin Hart can finally put this chapter of his life behind him. He survived a nearly fatal car accident, and he’s expecting another child with his wife, Eniko Parrish.