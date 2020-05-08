As promised Tekashi 6ix9ine is releasing new music today and although he’s building up the hype for one of his biggest troll moments to date.

The disgraced Brooklyn rapper boldly claimed, “The King is back” on what DJ Akademiks says is “the biggest billboard in Times Square.” He announced that he’s dropping a new single Friday at 3 PM ET.

6ix9ine just announced he’s dropping a song tomorrow at 3 pm via the biggest billboard in Times Square .. and also claims he’s still the King of New York 👀👀👀👀😳😳😳. He also going live on ig at 3 pm est tomorrow pic.twitter.com/bXiebBhkRK — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) May 7, 2020

Tekashi also announced that he’s going on Instagram live at the same time. “Lets get this party started. Don’t get scared now,” he wrote in the caption.

Today also marks Tekashi 6ix9ine’s 24th birthday so he is definitely in a celebratory mood.

The DUMMY BOY rapper was released from prison early due to coronavirus concerns, and is carrying out the remainder of his sentence from home confinement.

He has been granted permission by a judge to release new music and shoot a music video in his backyard.

The Hip Hop community shames rats and Tekashi is one of the infamous ones. Do you think he’ll be able to make a comeback?