Louisiana rappers Webbie and Boosie have had an on again off again friendship for some tie now and a recent post on Instagram from Boosie has brought their unstable bond to a head.

A video shoot pic of YFN Lucci with Boosie prompted Webbie to come at the “Independent” rapper, claiming that he was the only one there for Boosie during his incarceration for his drug charges a murder trial.

Boosie doesn’t recall his bid going like that. Boosie went on to say how Jeezy, Yo Gotti and Waka Flocka held down his family but didn’t even receive a letter from Webbie.