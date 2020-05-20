A body has washed up on Venice Beach, where former WWE star Shad Gaspard was swept out to sea by a riptide over the weekend. The body matches the description of Gaspard.

Risked his life for his son… RIP SHAD 🤞🏽🖤. Prayers to his family https://t.co/wR4brnT7Bu — DeAndré (@RickeySmiffDoe) May 20, 2020

Video taken at the scene early Wednesday morning shows authorities surrounding a lifeless body.

The coroner and a woman resembling Gaspard’s wife, Siliana Gaspard, were also seen leaving the location.

Beaches in Los Angeles County reopened to swimmers and surfers last week.

RIP Shad Gaspard, Thank You for being a part of my childhood memories.🙏 Rest easy big man. pic.twitter.com/AFDO7R87cb — Edwin (𝕃𝕖𝕘𝕚𝕥 𝔹𝕠𝕤𝕤🦋) (@Legit_CHAMP) May 20, 2020

Gaspard, 39, was swimming at Marina Del Rey Beach with his 10-year-old son when they were caught in a riptide, according to reports. Lifeguards were able to save the boy but not Gaspard, who police said was overcome by a wave.

He was swimming about 50 yards from shore, Los Angeles police said.

“When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea,” the department said.

Damn man. What a fucking hero. Can’t imagine what his family feels. RIP Shad 🙏🏻 https://t.co/lkydZHOoI3 — Chris Denker (DenkOps) (@thechrisdenker) May 20, 2020

The boy was not hospitalized after he was pulled from the water. He was described as being in good shape.

Divers had been searching for Gaspard while his family has remained hopeful. They called him “a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul.”

Gaspard made his WWE debut in 2003 and was best known as one-half of Cryme Tyme with partner JTG which debuted in 2006. After leaving WWE in 2010, he pursued an acting career. He has appeared in the films Think Like a Man Too and The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time.