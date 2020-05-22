Gunna is reloaded and has released his second album WUNNA. The creator of Drip or Drown brings together 16 tracks, enlisting Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and Nechie for the drop.

Prior to the release Gunna wrote to fans what the release of the album meant to him. “I work so hard on this album Mann I just really want u guys to enjoy it,” he wrote on Instagram.

Accompanying the release is a look into the life of Gunna leading to the album. The Wunna documentary comes in two parts, which you can watch here.

Press play on the new album below.

