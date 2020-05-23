Can Tekashi 6ix9ine be stopped? It doesn’t look like he is slowing down any time soon. He’s the King of trolling and continues to wear his crown proudly.

Since his release early in April, he has added to his list of troll victims including Meek Mill, Snoop Dogg, Charlamagne Tha God, Rich The Kid, and Billboard. Now G Herbo has entered the chat.

Earlier today, 6ix9ine took to his Instagram to post a 2018 video of Charla saying some unruly things on his Brilliant Idiots Podcast. Back in 2018, no one believed Tekashi 6ix9ine would be released as early as April 2020. He originally faced 40 plus years upon his arrest. In the video, Uncle Charla says, “If Tekashi 6ix9ine beats this case, I’ll suck his d**k.”

It was a pretty raunchy statement by The Breakfast Club radio host, but at the time he was pretty certain 6ix9ine would not beat the case. Tekashi taunted Charla with this post, even adding that he’ll “let him apply the Blistex first.”

Well G Herbo entered the comments in defense of Charla, saying that he didn’t beat the case. Instead, he told so the terms do not apply.

The “GOOBA” rapper caught wind of this and went after Swervo.

“You have Herpes, is that correct,” asked 6ix9ine.

Tekashi didn’t stop there. He went after the PTSD rapper’s success as an artist.

“Let’s name a G Herbo song that’s platinum, Akademiks post it.”

If this can be done, 6ix9ine promises to delete his Instagram. Certainly he won’t delete the app that catapults his antics as a troll. At the same time he won’t have to. G Herbo’s PTSD went gold earlier this month, being the first of his career.

With the recently released from prison rapper ramping up his antics, it’ll surely boost the eyes on his next single set to drop May 29.