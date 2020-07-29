The Los Angeles Chargers are going all in on their superstar Defensive End Joey Bosa with a 5-year $135 million contract. Bosa’s new deal includes $78 million at signing and $102 million guaranteed which CBS Sports reported is an NFL record.

The Chargers didn’t want to risk losing the 2-time Pro Bowler who as a rookie held out from team due to signing bonus issues in his contract. When healthy, Bosa has been one of the best defensive players in the league. In 2018, Bosa suffered a foot injury that sidelined him for most of that season. But, last year the former Buckeye bounced back with an outstanding 11.5 sack season, tied for 3rd most among Defensive Ends. The NFL recently listed Bosa as the 34th best player in the league.

we have agreed to terms on a contract extension with Joey Bosa. pic.twitter.com/2Bnfpperzb — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) July 29, 2020

The Chargers’ commitment to Bosa is one that the franchise did not make with the star players on the other side of the ball. Former franchise QB Phillip Rivers was let go this offseason and is now a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

Star Running Back Melvin Gordon departed as well after failed contract negotiations. Gordon will now own the backfield for division rival Denver Broncos.