Akademiks Admits Going to Police About Meek Mill Putting a “Green Light” On Him

Today, DJ Akademiks revealed via his IG page that he did indeed go to the cops following Meek Mill’s call for the “green light” to be put on the social medial personality.

“Nah you online!! you just make money off the trenches … next phase is like green light,” was Meek’s exact response to Akademiks’ “Pick a side, savage or activist” tweet.

Akademiks’ reasoning for going to the cops following an argument on Twitter with a celebrity? “I’m just not into being bullied,” justified the former Complex blogger.

