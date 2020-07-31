Beyoncé’s BLACK IS KING is now available on Disney + and for those needing more Queen Bey, her new video for “ALREADY” featuring Shatta Wale and Major Lazer is now available.

“ALREADY” was featured on The Lion King: The Gift, the soundtrack for the live-action edition of The Lion King.

Along with the video and the complete film, Beyoncé has dropped the deluxe edition of The Gift, which brings in “BLACK PARADE” and a remix “Find Your Way Back” from Melo-x.

You can watch the video below, see the full film here and hear the deluxe edition below.