It is a wrap on Twitter for one of the most racist men to live, the former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke.



The social media Gian has revealed the permanent ban of Duke for violation of the hateful conduct policy. That policy does not allow users to “promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other people.” According to CNN Business, Duke was credited to racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, and misogynistic tweets.



A spokesperson for CNN said the decision to oust Duke was “in line with our recently-updated guidance on harmful links.”



In response, the Southern Poverty Law Center saw the decision “long overdue.”



“Twitter, and other social media companies and message boards, still have a lot of work to do to clean up their platforms and stop the spread of hateful ideologies and propaganda,” the nonprofit said in a statement.