Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the second coach to be diagnosed with the viral disease. The Eagles released a statement confirming Pederson’s test results but also noting that the Super Bowl-winning coach is asymptomatic.

We are currently less than six weeks away from the start of the NFL season but there are still plenty of concerns about a coronavirus spread so much so that many players have decided to opt-out of playing the season.

The Eagles’ recently acquired Wide Receiver Marquise Goodwin decided against playing this season out of fear catching the disease and spreading it to his family.

