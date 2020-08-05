The collaboration of Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B is not the only superstar release this week, The Weeknd and Juice WRLD are also set to drop on Thursday.



“XO + 999 Thursday Night,” The Weeknd wrote on Instagram.



The release comes after both have had successful drops in 2020. Up to the posthumous release from the Chicago rapper, The Weeknd had the largest debut of 2020. Juice WRLD now has the largest Hip-Hop release of 2020 with 497,000 units moved in the first week.



You can see the announcement below and then check back for the release on Thursday.