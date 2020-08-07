Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield Star in ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Trailer

The trailer for Judas and the Black Messiah is finally here. The movie is centered around the assassination of Black Panther Party leader, Fred Hampton.

Daniel Kaluuya stars as Hampton meanwhile Lakeith Stanfield plays William O’Neal, an FBI informant who turned on Hampton and was the reason for his death.

The cast includes Jesse Plemons, Dominque Fishback, Ashton Sanders, Algee Smith, Lil Rel Howery, Jermaine Fowler, Martin Sheen, Robert Longstreet, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Dominique Thorne, Caleb Eberhardt, and Amari Cheatom.

Shaka King is helming the film and serves as a producer alongside Ryan Coogler and Charles D. King.

The film was originally scheduled to be released on August 21st but was pushed back indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. There’s no tentative release date for the flick, but the teaser above says that it’ll be in theaters.

Whenever that is.