Is everything ok over there? Fans are wondering about the safety of Lil Kim following an interesting IG post between her and her boyfriend, Mr. Papers. Lil Kim and boyfriend, Mr.Papers share a beautiful girl together, Royal Reign, although they share this blessing, things have not always been peachy in paradise.

In 2015, the Crush On You rapper filed a domestic violence lawsuit on Mr.Papers. Mr.Papers publicly denied those accusations. When the Queen Bee moved on to another relationship, Papers trolled the two on social media. Once that romance ended it seemed like the perfect opportunity for Kim to reunite with her baby father.

Interestingly enough, Kim and her Brox rapper boyfriend had an exchange on Instagram that caused fans to raise an eyebrow. “If you cheat, Ima kill you b*tch @lilkimqueenbee,” wrote Mr. Papers to his IG story.

“If you cheat, Ima sue you,” Kim wrote back with the shrugging shoulders emoji. While some were concerned and deemed the relationship as toxic, others thought it was a joke and got a little laugh out of it.

Can you say tit for tat?