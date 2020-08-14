The Dodger stadium will be transformed into a voting center in November for the 2020 Presidential election with the help of LeBron James’ More Than a Vote group.

The NBA star’s organization joined forces with the Los Angeles Dodgers to make this initiative come to life. This is the first Major League Baseball team to offer their facility, and hopefully, others will follow suit.

Besides audience-less baseball games, the stadium has been used for coronavirus testing and food distribution recently. “Dodger Stadium is part of the fabric of Los Angeles, and we’re proud to continue to partner with the County to make the property available for the benefit of the community at large,” Dodger president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a news release on Thursday. “Voting is all of our civic duty, and we’re excited to work with More than a Vote to do anything we can to help get out the vote by making this process as easy, accessible and safe for all Angelenos.”

Voters will have access to vote beginning on October 29th. That’s five whole days before Election Day which is November 3rd.

“I may still be new to L.A. but it didn’t take long for me to learn how special the relationship is between the Dodgers and Lakers,” said LeBron James in a statement. “We are all in this together. “I’m really proud we were able to help the Dodgers become the first MLB stadium to open for voting. This is exactly why we created More Than a Vote. A lot of us now working together and here for every team who wants to follow the Dodgers lead and turn their stadium into a safer place for voting.”