Doja Cat Announces Her Next Single is Titled ‘N.A.S.’

Doja Cat Announces Her Next Single is Titled ‘N.A.S.’

This is the route Doja Cat is taking? After catching a quick bar from Nas on “Ultra Black” due to spending her time in Alt-right and racist chatrooms, Doja Cat is seemingly gearing up a response titled “N.A.S.”

According to a Doja fan page the song was originally named “Ain’t Shit” but is being renamed after the Hip-Hop legends.

In case you missed it, Nas took aim at Doja Cat on “Ultra Black” stating: “We going Ultra Black/ Unapologetically Black/The opposite of Doja Cat.”

Advertisement

Is this the proper move for Doja Cat? Sound off and let us know.