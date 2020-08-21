Lori Loughlin Was Sentenced to Two Months in Prison for College Bribe Scandal

Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison for admittedly planning to pay a half million dollar bribe to get both of her daughters admitted into the University of Southern California.

Her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was also implicated in the nationwide college bribery scam and was sentenced to five months in prison.

As a part of the couple’s sentence, the Full House actress has to pay a $150,000 fine and complete 100 hours of community service.

Lori Loughlin reportedly said she’s “scared to death” of contracting COVID-19 during her prison stint.

The pair were the high-profile defendants in the scam, which included about 30 parents who were paying to get their undeserving children in desirable schools.

It’s difficult not to compare this situation to the Black, single Ohio mother who used her own father’s address to send her children to school in a better district and was found guilty of grand theft and tampering with evidence and sentenced to ten days in jail, three years of probation, and given a $70,000 fine.

The differences in the situations are qwhite obvious, but the question is, when are the racial injustices going to end?