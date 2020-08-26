Its been five months since Breonna Taylor was gunned down by Louisville Metro Police, and not one arrest has been made.

The 26-year-old’s name and face are plastered everywhere, from NBA press briefings to billboards, national magazines, and she’s the focal point of major ongoing protests.

Kentucky’s Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, seems to still be dragging his feet despite the case’s publicity. “The investigation remains ongoing, and our office does not plan to make an announcement this week,” Cameron tweeted on Sunday. “We continue to pursue the facts in this case through an independent and thorough investigation,” added the Republican AG.

There are rumors circulating about an announcement on Tuesday regarding our investigation into the death of Ms. Taylor. The investigation remains ongoing, and our office does not plan to make an announcement this week. (1/2) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) August 24, 2020

His clarification comes on the second day of BreonnaCon, a series of events to lift Breonna Taylor’s community while her family and supporters urge for justice.

The families of George Floyd, Antwon Rose Jr. and Trayvon Martin attended Monday’s conference. “We’re going to stand together. We’re going to stand tall and be here for these families,” Trayvon’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, told attendees.