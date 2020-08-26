Fans have loved to attribute R&B icon Mary J. Blige with the “Auntie” title, but she is not feeling it. The Queen of Hip Hop-Soul revealed to Hip Hollywood that it is not the most flattering of comments in her eyes.



“Why can’t I just be your sister?,” Mary asked. “There’s women that are like, way older than me calling me ‘Auntie.’ C’mon. Can I just be your sister? Your friend in your head?… The ‘Auntie’ is like…c’mon.”



MJB would go on to detail that the term also comes along with age.



“If you’re 10 years older than me, please don’t call me ‘Auntie,'” Blige added.



Do you agree with her? Should we retire the “Auntie” term for MJB?