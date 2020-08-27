Nas is currently riding the wave of a stellar new album, King’s Disease, completely produced by Hit-Boy.



Keeping the momentum going, Nas has released the video for the single “Ultra Black.” The scene brings you into a Black home to show the simple beauty of family, while also taking you on a stroll through NYC for some major cameos.



If you haven’t grabbed it yet, King’s Disease is available on your streaming platform of choice and features a reunion of The Firm, Lil Durk, Five Foreign, Anderson .Paak, A$AP Ferg, and more.



You can see the “Ultra Black” video below.