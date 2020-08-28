The U.S. Marshals and local Georgia authorities have rescued 26 missing children and are ensuring the safe location of 13 more during a two-week operation, Fox 40 reports.

The finding of the children led to the arrest of nine people, which many had arrest warrants for charges ranging from sex trafficking, drugs and weapons possession, and more.

“The message to missing children and their families is that we will never stop looking for you,” said Director of the Marshals Service Donald Washington.

Advertisement

The news release refers to the children as “some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area, based on indications of high-risk factors such as victimization of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, sexual abuse, physical abuse and medical or mental health conditions.”

The length of time for the missing children ranged from two years to several weeks and the youngest child was three-years-old.