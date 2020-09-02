Donovan Mitchell has been arguably the most electrifying player so far in the NBA playoffs despite a heartbreaking last second first round exit against the Denver Nuggets.

The 3rd year Utah Jazz Guard came into the playoffs on a mission, breaking Steph Curry’s record for most made 3 pointers in a playoff series. Curry held the record with 32 which was broken with Mitchell’s 33 treys.

Despite losing in the first round, Mitchell has solidified his value to the Utah franchise and is expected to sign a max contract with the organization when free agency begins in October. According to Sports Illustrated, Mitchell’s max extension could be worth up to $160 million over 5 years.

Advertisement

In a short 3 years, Spida has become the leader of the Utah Jazz who have never missed the playoffs under Mitchell’s tenure. Mithcell was drafted 13th overall out of Louisville in 2017 and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting behind the Philadelphia Sixers Guard Ben Simmons.

Donovan has also become a social issues leader off the court donating proceeds from his new sneaker line to the family of Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old who was shot by police and paralyzed as a result. Mitchell also wrote a heartfelt op-ed prior to the season restart about police brutality and Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman who was killed by police in her apartment while sleeping.