Los Angeles Clippers’ Forward Marcus Morris has been unapologetically aggressive on the floor and on Wednesday he was fined for his aggression in Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks.

In what turned out to be the finale between the Clippers and Mavericks in the playoffs, Morris was ejected from the game after striking Sophomore superstar Luka Doncic in the face. On Wednesday, Morris was slapped with a $35,000 fine for the offense but will not serve a suspension.

Morris’ hefty fine was based partly on recent history with him and Luka where the 31-year-old Morris seemed to be a constant aggressor toward the 21-year-old. In Game 2, Morris seemingly purposely stepped on Luka’s left ankle, the same ankle he injured in that series.

The $35,000 fine was “based in part on the fact that Morris Sr. has been disciplined on several prior occasions for physical altercations on the court,” the NBA said in its report.

Doncic was hit with a fine as well for a separate incident that happened in the series where Doncic threw the ball at a referee’s legs that cost him a technical foul at the time. Doncic was fined $15,000.

Morris will return to action on Thursday for Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets who closed out the Utah Jazz in 7 games on Tuesday.