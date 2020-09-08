According to several confirmed reports, Money Mayweather’s TMT top boxing prospect Danny Gonzalez was shot dead on Labor Day in Moreno Valley, CA. Gonzalez was only 22 years old.

According to a report from police, Gonzalez was hanging out with friends on September 7 when an unknown assailant approached Gonzalez and opened fire. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Gonzalez signed his contract with The Money Team in 2016 when he was just 18 years old, when Mayweather Jr. saw the promise in the young Gonzalez, who took a hiatus from the sport after just three professional fights.

“We are very sad to report the tragic death of boxer and top prospect, Danny González,” said WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman. “We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Gonzalez family at this hard time. May Danny rest in eternal peace.”