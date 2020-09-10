Jamie Foxx is in his BAG bag

Sony Pictures announced Wednesday that Jamie Foxx and his producing partner, Datari Turner, have signed an overall deal with the studio to develop and produce feature films.

The first project set to be produced by the duo is reportedly an untitled action thriller starring Foxx.

“Not only is Jamie Foxx one of the most talented and decorated actors in the world, he is also an idea machine,” said Sanford Panitch, president of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group. “As a company we have been lucky to work with Jamie in ‘Baby Driver’ and ‘Amazing Spider-Man,’ but his creativity as a producer is his most exciting role yet. Jamie is wildly creative, funny and brilliant, he walks the walk, he talks the talk and we are so proud to be in this partnership with Jamie and Datari. We already have a few projects secretly going and this is only the beginning.”

Outside of producing, Foxx has been in a slew of movies recently. He starred in the Netflix movie Project Power last month and is going to team up with Netflix again for They Cloned Tyrone alongside John Boyega and Teyonnah Pharris.

Foxx will lend his voice for Disney/Pixar’s upcoming animated film, Soul, and will be starring and producing in an upcoming Netflix series, Dad Stop Embarrasing Me, which is based on the relationship between him and his daughter Corinne. Not to mention he’s putting on some serious muscle to play Mike Tyson in his upcoming biopic.