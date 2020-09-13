According to a report from TMZ, MMA champion Conor McGregor has been arrested in the French region of Corsica for attempted sexual assault.

A statement from a Corsica court official said, “Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services.”

According to the report, the pugilist allegedly “flew off the handle” on a yacht while sailing around the Mediterranean.

A rep for the MMA fighter said “Conor Mcgregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct. He has been interviewed and released.” Stay tuned for more details.

TheSource.com will bring updates to this story as it develops.