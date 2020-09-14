Joe Budden has made his stance on 6ix9ine clear. He revealed on his podcast that he denied a request for an interview with 6ix9ine.

Budden said that he got a call from someone in 6ix9ine’s crew asking him to do an interview with the rapper. They claimed that it would be the biggest interview of Budden’s career. He then asked why 6ix9ine doesn’t want to be interviewed by his best friend DJ Akademiks. He was told, “That is not going to materialize the way that it would if he were with you.”

Budden found out that they offered the interview to Gillie Da Kid as well. The rapper turned podcaster then understood what 6ix9ine was doing. It became clear to Joe that 6ix9ine was trying to get a “co-sign” from someone who is certified and has respect.

Advertisement

“You’re looking to expose something next to someone that’s official,” Budden said. “You’re looking to expose something next to somebody that didn’t fuck with you. That’s called you’re looking for a co-sign. Wow, this little manipulative fuck. Back to manipulating.”

Budden went on to say that he would not do the interview even if it was the biggest interview of his career.

“And now here we are. The fucking Billboard projections come out. Durk ends up moving his album, didn’t want to be associated with that mess,” Joe added. “The projections are lower than what it would take for an artist to travel with nine and 10 security guards everywhere he goes. See, that’s the part the public doesn’t really decipher. It’s not who flopped and who didn’t. It’s what comes in vs. what’s been spent.”