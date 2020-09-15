Curren$y and Harry Fraud recently let off The Outrunners, a project produced entirely by Fraud and bringing in assistance from Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, and more.

The Hot Spitta and Harry will continue their work with The Directors Cut, a new nine-track effort that features Trippie Redd, Styles P, and Larry June, set to release this Friday.

Before the duo hit the next release, they have released a video for “Mugello Red,” featuring Rozay.

The tracklist for The Directors Cut is available below along with the new video with Ross.

1.) “News On Mute”

2.) “180 Days”

3.) “Quicksand” Feat. Wiz Trippie Redd

4.) “Kitt” Feat. Styles P

5.) “White Ashes”

6.) “Work Too Hard”

7.) “Vintage Haze” Feat. Larry June

8.) “The Crow’s Nest”

9.) “1 Luv” (Roll The Credits)