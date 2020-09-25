Action Bronson has released his new album Only For Dolphins via Loma Vista Recordings. Leading up to the release of his first full-length project since 2018 Bronson has made an impressive array of appearances, further cementing himself as a beloved rapper and renaissance man. Key appearances include an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, a freestyle with Funk Flex from a camping chair on the streets of Brooklyn, interviews and song debuts with Zane Lowe, Ebro, and Hot97, and a rare return appearance to Hot Ones. Last night Bronson kicked off the first day of Bonnaroo’s star-studded Virtual Roo-Ality live stream event with an intimate performance from his studio. He performed several songs including Only For Dolphins singles “Latin Grammys,” “Golden Eye” and Mr. Wonderful classics “Baby Blue” and “Terry.”

Along with the album’s digital release, Bronson has shared the official music video for “Golden Eye,” a slow-burn reggae send-up produced by Budgie. The video is a journey through Bronson’s mind that ends in an enlightening soliloquy from a yoked dolphin.