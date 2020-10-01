Chrissy Teigen Shares Message About Pregnancy Loss: ‘We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about’

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen have suffered the painful loss of their newborn son Jack, who passed away yesterday from complications during Teigen’s pregnancy.

Teigen shared their child’s passing on social media, saying, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”

The couple has two children; a daughter named Luna and a son named Miles, but they were excited about a second baby boy.

“Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” said Teigen in her heartfelt post.

The couple made the surprise announcement of Teigen’s pregnancy on the release of Legend’s “WIld” video in August.