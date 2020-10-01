Share:

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen have suffered the painful loss of their newborn son Jack, who passed away yesterday from complications during Teigen’s pregnancy.

Teigen shared their child’s passing on social media, saying, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.  But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.  So he will always be Jack to us.  Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.  But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.  On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

The couple has two children; a daughter named Luna and a son named Miles, but they were excited about a second baby boy.

“Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” said Teigen in her heartfelt post.

The couple made the surprise announcement of Teigen’s pregnancy on the release of Legend’s “WIld” video in August.