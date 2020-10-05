Megan Thee Stallion took the time out during her Saturday Night Live debut to make a powerful statement in support of Breonna Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement.

While performing the “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyonce, she played audio clips from Malcolm X and Tamika D. Mallory.

“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery,” Mallory is heard saying on the audio clip.

The Houston rapper then gave her own speech about protecting Black women and men. “We have to protect out black women and love our black women because at the end of the day, we need our black women. We need to protect out black men and stand up for our black men because at the end of the day, we tired of seeing hashtags of our black men,” she said.

Megan Thee Stallion went on to perform her Young Thug-assisted single, “Don’t Stop” and he even joined her on stage.