Murals of slain Houston native George Floyd have popped up all around the country, but a colorful painting of the 46-year-old who died in the hands of the Minneapolis Police has been revealed in Floyd’s hometown just days before his 47th birthday.

Just three weeks before one of the most monumental elections of America’s history, Ange Hillz skillfully created the mural on the outside of a convenience store in H-Town where George was considered a regular customer.

Wednesday (October14) marks George Floyd’s 47th birthday.

Citizens of Miineapolis and St. Paul wil be hitting the streets to encourage voter registration in Floyd’s name on his birthday.