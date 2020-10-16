Legendary hitmaking producer Scott Storch has teamed up with emerging Australian artist Phi11a on the new 3-minute single titled ‘Dirty Dancer’ out now on Def Jam Recordings ANZ. This is Phi11a’s first major release since his earlier collaboration with fellow young rapper Trippie Redd, which was released six months ago back in late April titled ‘Witness’ – film clip below. Phi11a has also worked with established producers Jimmy Duval (XXXTentacion, Lil Pump, Ski Mask the Slump God and Rich The Kid) and Supah Mario (Drake, Young Thug), earning international recognition and co-signs from the likes of D12 and DMX.

Scott Storch is of course a producer and award-winning songwriter who needs little (re)introduction. Coming up as the keyboardist for the legendary The Roots crew in the 1990s in Philadelphia, Storch transitioned over to creating some of the biggest hits from the late 1990s to mid-200s including ‘Lean Back’ by Terror Squad, “Still D.R.E” with Dr. Dre and “You Got Me” by The Roots featuring Erykah Badu and Eve of Ruff Ryders. Scott Storch would go on to release a string of hits for a who’s who at the time, including 50 Cent, The Game, T.I., Chris Brown, Christina Aguilera, Beyoncé, Dr. Dre, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Pink, Lil’ Kim and many, many others. Scott Storch has made a successful re-entry into music over recent years producing for artists including Roddy Rich, Fat Joe, Russ, and Megan Thee Stallion, and this new collaboration with the rapidly emerging Sydney-based Phi11a is his first major track with an Australian artist.

Scott Storch and Phi11a’s new song ‘Dirty Dancer’ is out now on all major streaming platforms. If Phi11a can continue to release music in this vein, he may quickly join The Kid Laroi as an Australian artist who has been able to successfully crossover to mainstream, full international attention.

