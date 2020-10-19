MoneyBagg Yo has been the topic of conversation for a number of topics. Most of the news has been positive due to his music and his relationship with his current girlfriend, Arianna Fletcher. One of the Memphis’ rappers’ biggest songs to date is his hit, “Said Sum.” Along with the catchy hook, the song took social media by storm and has become a staple for a number of captions and tweets. The song took on a life of its own.

Following the track’s success, MoneyBagg Yo called on both DaBaby and City Girls for the remix. Billboard Baby recently hopped on a track with Kanye West and has continued his streak from a successful 2019. In addition, the City Girls can always turn up on any track they hop on.

Peep the new “Said Sum” Remix visuals below.

Advertisement