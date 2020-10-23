Pap Chanel is back with a new single, “Gucci Bucket Hat,” bringing in Future and Heroin Young for the new single.

The new release follows the debut seven-song EP from Chanel, Pretty and Paid.

Prior to her new release, Pap Chanel was joined by Blac Youngsta for the single “2 Way Street.”Pap stands for the same name of her ep, Pretty And Paid. A proud and self-proclaimed pretty girl, Chanel is influenced by Nicki Minaj and Foxy Brown and has been flowing since 12-years-old.

Check out the new release of “Gucci Bucket Hat” below.