Khabib Nurmagomedov retained his Lightweight title on Saturday and it appears that his flawless now 29-0 record will remain that way as the MMA fighter announced his retirement following his win at UFC 254.

Nurmagomedov leaves the UFC as one of the greatest fighters of all time. The Russia native cemented his legacy with a second round submission on his opponent Justin Gaethje. Nurmagomedov who lost his father 3 months ago to COVID-19 vowed to never fight again by his mother’s request.

“Today, I want to say, this was my last fight,” Nurmagomedov said after the fight. “No way am I going to come here without my father. It was first time, after what happened with my father, when UFC called me about Justin. I talk with my mother three days, she don’t want that I go fight without father. I promised her, it’s going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow this. It was my last fight here.”

Advertisement











The 32-year-old Russia native later took to Instagram to give the highest praise to his father. “When ALLAH with you, nobody can [break] you, nobody. Thanks Father for everything, you teach all my life, may ALLAH grant you the highest Paradise,” Nurmagomedov wrote on the social media site.

https://twitter.com/ufc?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

Khabib’s former rival and UFC 229 opponent Conor McGregor sent well wishes via Twitter acknowledging that his rematch with the undefeated mixed martial artist will never happen. Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor in a 4th round submission 2 years ago.