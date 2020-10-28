Freddie Gibbs is prepared to release a new single titled “4 Thangs.” The new release brings in Big Sean for assistance and will be produced by Hit-Boy.



The teaser shows a man pushing World Champs t-shirts with Gangsta Gibbs and Big Sean looking very LeBron James and Anthony Davis adjacent because the trophies are lined up. The only difference is those two are happy to win “4 Thangs” instead of the one the new Lake Show has put up.



Earlier this year, Freddie Gibbs let off Alfredo, which is heralded as one of the best albums of the year. The album follows another stellar release in Bandana, which Freddie released alongside Madlib.



The “4 Thangs” single will release Friday, but there are currently no details if this will bring a new album soon, but we certainly hope.



You can see the trailer below.