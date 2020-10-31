Every development in the divorce between Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young gets messier and messier.

Nicole filed for divorce from Dr. Dre earlier this year. It was first reported that Nicole wanted $2 million a month in spousal support, $1.3 million for security, and wanted Dre to pay her legal fees, which were most likely going to be in the millions. A judge struck down Nicole’s request to have Dre pay her legal fees and for her security. Now, in Nicole’s latest move, she exposed three of Dr. Dre’s mistresses and wants them to testify in court.

Nicole is trying to subpoena three women who are allegedly Dr. Dre’s mistresses. The women include singer Jillian Speer, former model Kili Anderson, and Latin hip-hop artist Crystal Rogers.

Advertisement

However, women are not trying to get in the mix. According to the women’s lawyer, Kris LeFan, a motion filed on Tuesday states that the women have no “information relevant to the enforceability” of the premarital agreement.

LeFan also stated that it makes no difference whether Dre cheated because California is a no-fault divorce state. This means that “evidence of specific acts of misconduct is improper and inadmissible,” according to LeFan.

Dre and Nicole are at a standstill in their divorce proceedings. They currently await a judge to determine whether or not their prenup is still valid. Dre says that the prenup is still valid while Nicole claims that Dre ripped it up two years after they were married in a romantic gesture.