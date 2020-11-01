“I had to Derrick Rose the knee up before I got the re-up,” Drake’s “Furthest Thing” lyrics are coming to life as it seems he has undergone knee surgery.



Drizzy showed his knee in a leg brace on his Instagram story and included a message.



“I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on,” he wrote. “Start writing the best bounce back story now.”



That re-up will be the launch of his Certified Lover Boy album that is currently set for a January launch.



You can see the post about Drake’s knee and the trailer for the new album below.

Looks like Drake has had a knee injury. Wish him a speedy recovery 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/WMLebCVUvY — Did DONDA Drop Today? (@didjesusdrop) October 31, 2020