In the final day of the Presidential election, rapper and influencer

Offset has partnered with popular Atlanta food trucks The Slutty Vegan and Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks to rally voters with pop-up performances, free meals and encouragement in multiple Atlanta precincts this Tuesday, Nov. 3, to ensure voter turnout in the most consequential election in recent history.

Where: Rhodes Jordan Park (Gwinnett), CT Martin Rec Center (Fulton), Fickett Elementary (Fulton)



Offset continues serving his community with these pop-up activations following an immersive roundtable discussion on Oct. 31 with Atlanta-native artist T.I. Harris and Tigger, Yellopain, as well as American attorneys Lee Merritt and Bakari Sellers