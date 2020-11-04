Travis Scott debuted a brown Batman suit on Instagram for Halloween, in which fans showed no mercy in giving out jokes. Not long after, Scott deactivated his Instagram and fans believed that it came from social media bullying, however, a new reason has emerged.



According to Page Six, the deletion had nothing to do with his costume instead the Astroworld creator is “focusing on his family.”



That family includes his 2-year-old daughter Stormi that he has with Kylie Jenner.



“Halloween had nothing to do with it,” the source said. “He is focusing on his family and their well-being and wants to influence his fans to do the same instead of being so consumed with social media.”



Stepping away from social media is a good thing to do, especially as we head into a heavy season with the election and followed by the Holidays.



Let’s all follow Travis Scott’s lead. You can read the full report here.