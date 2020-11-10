A 19 year old Dallas rapper turned himself in yesterday for the murder of his friend and even posted pictures on his IG about their friendship following the death.

Lil Loaded turned himself into Dallas Police, but still managed to share a pic of his former friend Savage Boosie, who Loaded himself said, “So much love fa u they thought we had the same mama 🙏🏾😔 ima see u soon.”

Screen Shot 2020 11 10 at 9.58.52 AM











Details about the murder or the charges faced by Loaded is still unclear, but TheSource.com will update the story as details develop.

