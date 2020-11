The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards went down over the weekend and Jack Harlow’s rising star is only getting brighter. During his time on the show, Harlow spits the opening verse from his ode to Miami HEAT swingman “Tyler Herro.” He then followed it up with the hit “Whats Poppin.”

Harlow was flanked by masked dancers for the performance and he made sure he gave a shoutout to Belgium, Denmark, and entire Europe to close the moment.











You can see the full performance below.

Advertisement