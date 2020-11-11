Atlanta’s own label, LVRN, has announced that they will be releasing a compilation album, Home For The Holidays, that will be out on Monday, November 16.

It is a special compilation album that will have everyone who is on the label on the album. As the holidays are coming up, it is only right to release something special for the fans. On the album cover you can see, Boogie, Summer Walker, BRS Kash, 6lack, Kitty Cash, Shelley and more.

The nine-track collection will feature several classic Christmas renditions such as “This Christmas” and “Chestnuts Roasting” along with three skits headlined by Kitty Ca$h.

Peep the Instagram post below.